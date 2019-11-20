More from Star Tribune
Native Americans honor 50th anniversary of Alcatraz takeover
For Eloy Martinez, returning to Alcatraz Island meant a joyous reunion with people he hadn't seen in decades. It also brought a renewed sense of hope and pride.
Impeachment hearings takeaways: `Everyone was in the loop'
Gordon Sondland, President Donald Trump's ambassador to the European Union, bolstered Democrats' impeachment narrative Wednesday as he repeatedly talked of a "quid pro quo" involving Ukraine.
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's dubious claim about Sondland
President Donald Trump sought to defend against accusations that he pushed Ukraine's president for a political "favor" by making a dubious claim that he had little involvement with the U.S. ambassador who testified in House impeachment hearings.
Away from Washington, Trump praises Apple's Texas expansion
President Donald Trump got away from the impeachment inquiry in Washington on Wednesday and celebrated tech behemoth Apple keeping its Mac Pro computer manufacturing plant in the Texas state capital.
The Latest: Defense official testifies on aid to Ukraine
The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):