Communications and health care stocks are leading major US indexes slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street. Facebook rose 1.6% and Eli Lilly added 3.1%. FedEx plunged after reporting a 40% earnings drop in its most recent quarter. The shipping giant is also suffering as its relationship soured with Amazon. The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,196. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 26 points, or 0.1%, to 28,292. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,840. Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.89%.