Stock indexes open slightly higher, led by communications
Communications and health care stocks are leading major US indexes slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street. Facebook rose 1.6% and Eli Lilly added 3.1%. FedEx plunged after reporting a 40% earnings drop in its most recent quarter. The shipping giant is also suffering as its relationship soured with Amazon. The S&P 500 index rose 4 points, or 0.1%, to 3,196. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 26 points, or 0.1%, to 28,292. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,840. Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.89%.
What to watch as Trump impeachment moves to House floor
American history is happening in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Family of 18-year-old fatally shot by Wisconsin officer sues
The family of an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot by a Mount Pleasant police is suing over his death.
House starts historic session to impeach Trump; GOP stalls
The U.S. House gaveled in for a historic session Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump on charges that he abused his power and obstructed Congress, votes that will leave a lasting mark on his tenure at the White House.
Federal lawsuit seeks to stop Wisconsin voter purge
The fight over purging more than 200,000 voters registered in Wisconsin moved to federal court on Tuesday, with a new attempt to block the move in the narrowly divided swing state that's key to President Donald Trump's re-election efforts.