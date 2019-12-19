More from Star Tribune
Key takeaways from Democratic presidential debate in L.A.
Democratic presidential candidates offered two very different debates during their final forum of 2019. In the first half, they spent much of their time making the case for their electability in a contest with President Donald Trump. The second half was filled with friction over money in politics, Afghanistan and experience.
Buttigieg-Warren clash on campaign trail spills into debate
The long-festering feud between Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg erupted Thursday night in a high-stakes debate that tested the strength of the Democratic Party's shrinking pool of presidential contenders just six weeks before primary voting begins.
AP Exclusive: Early PG&E blackouts forewarned later problems
The state senators grilling the CEO of Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. were upset — like millions of other Californians, some spent days in the dark when the nation's largest utility shut off power during windstorms this fall.
Asian shares mixed as US says trade deal with China ready
Asian shares meandered in a narrow range on Friday despite another session of record highs on Wall Street.