More From Politics
National
Melania Trump, Karen Pence assemble comfort kits for troops
Melania Trump and Karen Pence are helping to assemble military comfort kits for troops deployed overseas at the American Red Cross in Washington, D.C.
National
Trump energy nominee clears hurdle after fossil-fuel remarks
Bernard McNamee's nomination to a top federal energy board cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday even as a video showed him declaring that renewable energy "screws up" the nation's electrical grid.
National
Judge defers action on request to unseal Assange charges
Prosecutors acknowledged to a judge on Tuesday that they erred when they mistakenly referenced criminal charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in an unrelated case, but they insisted the need for secrecy in the case still remains.
National
Pence, Kushner head to Capitol for criminal justice push
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are visiting Capitol Hill as lawmakers from both major political parties push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to hold a vote on a rewrite of the nation's criminal justice sentencing laws.
National
Report: Manafort met with Julian Assange ahead of 2016 leaks
A British newspaper alleges that Paul Manafort secretly met WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London within days or weeks of being brought aboard Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
