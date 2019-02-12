President Donald Trump says 'I can't say I'm thrilled' with a congressional compromise designed to avert a second government shutdown. A committee negotiating new border security measures tentatively agreed Monday night to dedicate $1.4 billion to Trump's border wall, far less than his $5.7 billion goal.

