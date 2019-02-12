More from Star Tribune
National
Air Force Academy criticized for inviting Chick-fil-A exec
A group that advocates for religious liberty in the military says the U.S. Air Force Academy should cancel a planned speech by a Chick-fil-A executive.
National
Prosecutors may be forced to name Flynn in lobbying case
A judge may require prosecutors to disclose more information about former national security adviser Michael Flynn's role in a case accusing his former business partner of illegally lobbying for Turkey.
National
Lawmakers want to ban minors from buying e-cigarettes
Republican lawmakers are circulating a bill that would prohibit minors from buying e-cigarettes and other vapor products.
National
The Latest: Arias accused of misconduct in Reno in 1998
The Latest on accusations of sexual misconduct against former Costa Rican President Oscar Arias (all times local):
National
Congress urged to fully open banks to marijuana industry
Banking officials are urging Congress to fully open the doors of the U.S. bank system to the legal marijuana industry.
