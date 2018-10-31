More from Star Tribune
Duck boats roll in Boston for Red Sox victory parade
Sports fans grown accustomed to the success of their beloved teams lined the streets in the hundreds of thousands on Wednesday to salute the Boston Red Sox on their fourth championship in the last 15 years.
Variety
Kanye West says he's distancing himself from politics: 'I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in'
"My eyes are now wide open," West tweeted Tuesday.
Variety
Teen arrested for threatening school shooting
Police in Winona have arrested a teenager who they say threatened to shoot up his school.
National
Report: Record number of adults in Wisconsin prisons
Wisconsin's prisons held a record number of adults in 2017 and the population will only continue to grow over the next two years, costing the state tens of millions of dollars, according to a report released Wednesday.
Nation
Chicago officer convicted in shooting returns to court
Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke has returned to court for the first time since a jury found him guilty in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.
