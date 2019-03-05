More from Star Tribune
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dies at age 61
King Kong Bundy, the 6-foot-4 (193-centimeter) professional wrestler best known for facing Hulk Hogan in WrestleMania 2, has died. He was 61.
Twins
Parker having better spring training than his 2018 disaster with Angels
Last season, reliever Blake Parker appeared in nine spring training games for the Angels and gave up runs in seven of them, compiling a 14.54 ERA.
Vikings
Former Vikings great Randy Moss helping WR Andy Isabella turn heads before NFL Draft
INDIANAPOLIS – Andy Isabella is an unassuming 5 feet, 9 inches and 188 pounds, but Randy Moss has taken notice. The NFL world, including the…
Sports
Ex-Minneapolis North star El-Amin released from jail in child support case
Former UConn basketball star Khalid El-Amin has been released from custody after paying $10,000 of the nearly $126,000 in delinquent child support he owes a Connecticut woman.
Gophers
NCAA tourney projected seeding sees movement after top-10 upsets
Five teams in the Associated Press top 10 suffered losses last week, which caused some changes in the projected NCAA tournament seeding