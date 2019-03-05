More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Seton Hall faces tough test vs No. 16 Marquette
No. 16 Marquette (23-6, 12-4) vs. Seton Hall (16-12, 7-9)Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Marquette presents a tough…
National
Fast food at White House for North Dakota State football champs
The smell of burgers and fries wafted through the State Dining Room as President Donald Trump celebrated the championship football players from North Dakota State on Monday with fast food, like he did when he honored the national champion Clemson Tigers.
Sports
Trump honors NDSU football champs with fast food
President Donald Trump celebrated the Division 1-winning North Dakota State University football team at the White House Monday with a lunch that includes Big Macs, french fries and Chick-fil-A sandwiches.
Wolves
Minnesota faces Oklahoma City, looks for 4th straight home win
Oklahoma City Thunder (39-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (29-34, 11th in the Western Conference)Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts…
Wolves
Randle and Holiday rally Pelicans to 115-112 win over Jazz
Even with Anthony Davis on the bench, New Orleans refused to give up.