Disturbing the peace? 5 hikes to avoid Yosemite crowds
Dappled sunlight kisses the valley floor of Yosemite National Park. Granite monoliths, gushing waterfalls and giant sequoias abound. The wilderness is calling.
National
McConnell on 2020 Senate reelection bid: Touting leadership
Setting likely themes for his 2020 reelection bid, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says his leadership role allows Kentucky to "punch above its weight" in national politics.
Nation
No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder
An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
National
West Virginia sportsmen groups oppose national park
West Virginia sportsmen's groups say they are not happy they could lose about 4,800 acres (1,940 hectares) of hunting land if the New River Gorge National River is designated a national park and preserve.
National
Conan the dog gets hero's welcome at White House after raid
A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.