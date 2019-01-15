More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Barr doubts Mueller would engage in 'witch hunt'
The Latest on President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, William Barr (all times local):
Hampered by scandals, Wells Fargo's profits stagnate
Wells Fargo, the consumer banking giant, said its fourth-quarter profits fell slightly on Tuesday as the bank remains restrained by federal regulators, who put a tight leash on it after years of scandals and missteps.
Trump's burger-fest brings roasting from late-night TV hosts
Junk food for athletes? President Donald Trump's offer of greasy burgers and fries to the college football champion Clemson Tigers brought a roasting from late-night TV hosts.
Democrats oppose delay of Wisconsin redistricting case
Democrats challenging Republican-drawn political maps in Wisconsin are opposing a request by the GOP-controlled state Assembly to delay a trial scheduled to start in April.
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 Census
A federal judge in New York has barred the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 census.
