Amnesty: Women, children linked to IS suffer abuses in Iraq
Iraqi women and children with suspected links to the Islamic State group are being denied humanitarian aid and prevented from returning to their homes, and the women are subjected to sexual violence in displacement camps, Amnesty International said Tuesday.
Chemical weapons team in Syria kept from alleged attack site
Syrian and Russian authorities prevented independent investigators from going to the scene of a suspected chemical attack, the head of the chemical watchdog group said Monday, blocking international efforts to establish what happened and who was to blame.
Canada pulls families of diplomatic staff from Cuba
Canada's foreign ministry said Monday that it is ordering families of diplomatic staff in Cuba to return home amid questions about mysterious health symptoms detected in 10 people who were stationed on the island.
US Halifax mall plotter admired Columbine, doc reveals
A prosecutor recommended Monday a sentence of 20 years for an American woman who pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that envisioned her and two online friends pulling out their guns at a Canadian mall.
US pastor denies terror links, spying in Turkish court
An American pastor on Monday denied accusations that he aided terror groups or spied against Turkey, speaking at the beginning of his trial in a case that has strained ties between Turkey and the United States.
