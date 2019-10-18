More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Lebanon PM gives foes ultimatum on reforms
The Latest on demonstrations against proposed new taxes amid economic crisis in Lebanon (all times local):
Bahrain's King Hamad appoints son national security adviser
Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has appointed his fast-rising son as the island kingdom's new national security adviser.
Japan to send own force, won't join US coalition for Mideast
Japan's government said Friday it has decided not to join a U.S. coalition to protect commercial vessels in the Middle East but is preparing to send its own force to ensure the safe shipment of oil to Japan.
Mexican president defends retreat in face of cartel gunmen
Mexican security forces backed off an attempt to capture a son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman after finding themselves outgunned in a ferocious shootout with cartel enforcers that left at least eight people dead and more than 20 wounded, authorities said Friday.
Germany: Officials pledge crackdown after synagogue attack
Germany's top security officials are backing calls for tougher measures to fight far-right extremism following a deadly anti-Semitic rampage last week.