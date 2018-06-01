More from Star Tribune
National
Speaker Ryan makes election year pitch for GOP tax law
House Speaker Paul Ryan is crediting the GOP's tax plan with improving the U.S. economy, an argument that's central to the Republican pitch to voters ahead of the midterm election.
National
US says all eligible youngest children, families reunited
The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents.
National
Nathaniel Reed, tireless environmental advocate, dies at 84
Nathaniel Pryor Reed, a tireless environmental advocate who co-wrote the Endangered Species Act, has died in Quebec. He was 84.Adrian Reed tells The Associated Press…
National
FBI agent: My work has never been tainted by political bias
An FBI agent whose anti-Trump text messages fueled suspicions of partisan bias will tell lawmakers Thursday that his work has never been tainted by politics and that the intense scrutiny he is facing represents "just another victory notch in Putin's belt," according to prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press.
National
APNewsBreak: Government reopens probe of Emmett Till slaying
The federal government has reopened its investigation into the slaying of Emmett Till, the black teenager whose brutal killing in Mississippi shocked the world and helped inspire the civil rights movement more than 60 years ago.
