Schumer, pushing McConnell to negotiate, lays out plan for impeachment trial
Schumer plan comes after McConnell says he's taking cues from the White House
National
Five aides to party-switching House lawmaker resign
Five aides to a House Democrat who plans to become a Republican are resigning, saying his party switch "does not align with the values we brought to this job when we joined his office."
National
Sackler-owned opioid maker pushes overdose treatment abroad
The gleaming white booth towered over the medical conference in Italy in October, advertising a new brand of antidote for opioid overdoses. "Be prepared. Get…
National
Democrats seek Bolton, Mulvaney for impeachment trial
Senate Democrats are proposing a weekslong Senate impeachment trial seeking testimony from four new witnesses including John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney over President Donald Trump's actions toward Ukraine, according to a detailed outline released Sunday.
National
Military academies probe possible 'white power' sign at game
The U.S. Military Academy and Naval Academy have appointed officers to conduct separate internal investigations into possible "white power" hand gestures flashed by a few…