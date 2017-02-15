More from Star Tribune
Rhode Island lawmaker withdraws proposed outhouse ban bill
A Rhode Island lawmaker who introduced a bill that would ban outhouses in the state says he is withdrawing the legislation.
Dog sent overseas by mistake returned to Kansas family
A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.
Jesus statue stolen 90 years ago returned to original home
A baby Jesus statue stolen nearly 90 years ago from a New Jersey church has been returned.
Loyola-Chicago lifted by 98-year-old nun, fan in Sister Jean
Loyola-Chicago's biggest fan is the team chaplain who prays with the players before games and gives them scouting reports the next day.
GOP candidate who mocked Parkland students now has opponent
A Republican Maine House candidate now has an opponent after he used Twitter to attack two students who survived a shooting at a Florida high school, calling one of them a "skinhead lesbian" and the other a "bald-faced liar."
