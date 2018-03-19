More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Lake Minnetonka's 32,000-square-foot landmark Pillsbury mansion gets deep discount to $7.9M
Commentary Counterpoint: False claims and dog whistles in Katherine Kersten's commentary on school discipline
More From Politics
National
How Facebook likes could profile voters for manipulation
Facebook "likes" can tell a lot about a person. Maybe even enough to fuel a voter-manipulation effort like the one a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm stands accused of — and which Facebook may have enabled.
Local
Senate approves $10 million for MNLARS, but cash will go fast
Bills to fix vehicle licensing system are now headed to conference committee.
National
US-South Korean military exercises to begin April 1
At a potentially pivotal moment of diplomacy with North Korea, the Pentagon said Monday that annual U.S.-South Korean military exercises that had been postponed for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will begin April 1.
National
Testimony ends in Kansas voting law trial; no opinion yet
A Kansas voter registration law enacted in 2013 has stopped thousands of eligible citizens from voting and will damage the election process if it is allowed to stand, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union argued Monday as testimony ended after seven, often-contentious days in a federal bench trial.
National
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
Mississippi's governor signed the nation's most restrictive abortion law on Monday — and was slapped with a lawsuit less than an hour later.
