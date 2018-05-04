More from Star Tribune
Trump says Giuliani needs to 'get facts straight' on Daniels
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Rudy Giuliani tried to back away from his suggestion that the payment was made because Trump was in the stretch run of the campaign.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate decries lobbyists
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mahlon Mitchell, who is registered as a lobbyist for firefighters, is calling for the removal of lobbyists from the Capitol.
Ex-coal baron takes swipe at "China people" in political ad
An ex-coal executive who's running for U.S. Senate after serving a one-year prison sentence has escalated his barrage on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, taking swipes at "China people" and calling McConnell "Cocaine Mitch" in a new ad.
Former Lt. Gov. snubs old boss Pawlenty, endorses Johnson
Former Lt. Gov. Carol Molnau has endorsed a Republican running for governor, but it's not the man she was elected with twice.
Trump salutes NRA, vows to protect 2nd Amendment
President Donald Trump told supporters at the National Rifle Association on Friday that the Second Amendment will "never ever be under siege as long as I am your president."
