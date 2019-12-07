More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Saudi students held on Florida naval base after fatal shooting
The Saudi student who fatally shot three people at a U.S. naval base in Florida hosted a dinner party earlier in the week where he and three others watched videos of mass shootings, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Saturday.
National
New Amazon lease for NY space renews debate over failed deal
Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives.
Variety
Co-inventor of New Orleans 'hand grenade' cocktail dies
The co-founder of a chain of bars in New Orleans' French Quarter who helped create an iconic cocktail known as the "hand grenade" has died.
National
Minnesota National Guard identifies 3 killed in copter crash
The Minnesota National Guard says the three soldiers who were killed when their helicopter crashed near St. Cloud this week were part of a unit that returned last May from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.
Nation
Shooting victim Botham Jean's brother accepts award from Texas police group, urges inclusion and restraint
Botham Jean's younger brother receives award, urges police restraint.