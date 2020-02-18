More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Celebrities
Jury back for 2nd day of deliberations in Weinstein trial
Jury deliberations resumed Wednesday at Harvey Weinstein's rape trial with jurors focusing on the testimony of a former TV and film production assistant who accused the disgraced movie mogul of sexually abusing her in his Manhattan apartment.
Variety
Man fatally shot in Hollywood Hills home during break-in
A man was fatally shot in a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday after a 911 caller reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, Los Angeles police said.
Business
Small businesses embrace wellness to help retain staffers
Every month, the 30 staffers at Chris Boehlke's public relations firm each get $100 to pay for anything that contributes to their wellness. And not just for typical expenditures like gym memberships or yoga classes.
National
Court: Florida can't bar felons from vote over fines, fees
Florida cannot bar felons who served their time from registering to vote simply because they have failed to pay all fines and fees stemming from their cases, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
National
US judge dismisses Huawei suit over government contracts ban
A federal judge in Texas has dismissed Chinese tech giant Huawei's lawsuit challenging a U.S. law that bars the government and its contractors from using Huawei equipment because of security concerns.