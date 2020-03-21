More from Star Tribune
Opinion Exchange Coronavirus pandemic: What's 'normal' now? What's next? An interview with Michael Osterholm.
The Latest: Hawaii to begin quarantine of travelers to state
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 305,200 people and killed more than 12,970. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. More than 91,600 people have recovered so far, mostly in China.
NY airports, hospitals feel pressure as virus alarms grow
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is scouring the globe for medical supplies and scouting temporary hospital locations as the coronavirus crisis grows. Flights to New York City-area airports were briefly suspended after an air-traffic control worker tested positive. As the number of confirmed cases statewide soared above 11,000, Columbia University's chief of surgery raised alarms about a torrent of patients soon overwhelming emergency rooms.
As virus spreads, growing need for hospital beds, supplies
The coronavirus pandemic took an increasingly bleak toll Saturday in the U.S. and Europe, producing staggering caseloads in New York and Italy and setting off a desperate scramble to set up thousands of additional hospital beds as the disease notched another grim advance.
Economic rescue tops $1 trillion as negotiations continue
Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House pushed into the night Saturday on a ballooning $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package, as President Donald Trump urged a deal to steady a nation shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.
First weekend of California stay-at-home order hits millions
California has never seen a weekend quite like this.