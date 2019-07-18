More from Star Tribune
National
Some in GOP chastise 'send her back' chant, but not Trump
A few Republicans on Thursday criticized the chants of "send her back" by President Donald Trump's rally crowd after he assailed a young Democratic congresswoman who he's suggested should leave the U.S.
National
Sheriff's deputy, 1 other killed in north Arkansas shooting
Authorities say two people, including a sheriff's deputy, have been killed in a shooting in northern Arkansas.
National
Authorities: Pharmaceutical distributor indicted for opioids
Federal authorities say a wholesale pharmaceutical distributor and others have been charged in Ohio with conspiring to distribute millions of painkiller pills.
National
Records: Trump discussed quashing stories about affairs
Court records released Thursday show that in the days leading up to the 2016 election, President Donald Trump spoke with aides rushing to quash stories about alleged affairs he had with women.
National
House approves $15 minimum wage, Senate prospects are dim
House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour, but the bill has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.