Asian stocks tumble on growing concern about China virus
Asian stock markets tumbled Tuesday as concern about the economic impact of a Chinese disease outbreak rose.
McConnell unveils rules for Trump impeachment trial
The rules would attempt to speed President Donald Trump's impeachment trial and would not admit the evidence unearthed by the House without a separate vote.
Buckle up: What to watch as impeachment trial takes off
Senators like to float above messy politics in what's known by some as the dignified "upper chamber," home of Congress' cooler heads and lofty rhetoric.
2020 hopefuls stuck in Washington deploy surrogates for help
Steve Sovern had low expectations for a recent event he hosted to support Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign. Iowans are legendary for expecting to meet White House hopefuls in person — multiple times — and the candidate wasn't going to be there, represented instead by California Rep. Katie Porter.
Feds allow use of opioid funds to stem meth, cocaine surge
Alarmed by a deadly new twist in the nation's drug addiction crisis, the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid epidemic to help growing numbers of people struggling with meth and cocaine.