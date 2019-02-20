More from Star Tribune
National
N. Carolina elections board calls challenged House candidate
The apparent Republican winner of the country's last undecided congressional election is expected to explain why he stuck with a North Carolina political operative with a shady track record that even the GOP candidate thought about protesting in the past.
National
Walkout by West Virginia teachers enters 2nd day
West Virginia public school teachers are striking for a second day even though legislation they loathed was tabled in the House of Delegates.
National
Fouled waters reveal lasting legacy of US mining industry
Every day many millions of gallons of water loaded with arsenic, lead and other toxic metals flow from some of the most contaminated mining sites in the U.S. and into surrounding lakes and streams without being treated, The Associated Press has found.
National
Senate committees to question new prisons, road secretaries
Republican legislators are set to question two key members of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet as they weigh confirmation votes.
National
NYC mayor has his police detail pull over texting driver
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he was happy to be a "citizen patrol" when he directed his police detail to pull over a texting driver.
