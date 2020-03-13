More from Star Tribune
Stocks roar back on hopes for government's virus plan
Wall Street roared back from its worst day in 30 years Friday with a broad rally that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly 2,000 points higher — its biggest point gain ever — after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency.
National
Visits halted in fed prisons, immigration centers over virus
Inmates at all 122 federal correctional facilities across the country will no longer be allowed visits from family, friends or attorneys for the next 30 days, in response to the threat of the coronavirus, officials told The Associated Press on Friday.
Variety
Gov. Evers orders closure of public schools across Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to close by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a move that will affect nearly a million students and their families for at least the next several weeks.
Variety
Across faiths, religious rules bent as virus alters worship
Across the United States, religious leaders are taking unprecedented steps to shield their congregations from the coronavirus - canceling services, banning large funerals and weddings, and waiving age-old requirements of their faiths.
National
Q&A: New travel ban shakes up airlines, passengers
Airlines and travelers are still sorting out the new travel ban that President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that bars most foreign visitors coming to…