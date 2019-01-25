More from Star Tribune
Appeals judges see delay tactics in child immigration fight
Both sides in the dispute over a program sparing many young immigrants from deportation appear to be purposefully dragging out their legal fight, federal appeals judges said Friday.
Legal machinations ahead of Louisiana abortion law date
There has been a week's delay in the effective date of a law requiring doctors at Louisiana abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.
Entertainers address social injustice issues at Super Bowl
Big-name entertainers believe social injustice needs to be addressed during the Super Bowl and are ensuring the topic that ignited a political firestorm, engulfing the NFL, will be in the spotlight.
Decision to withhold Florida bank victim names tests new law
A Florida police chief's decision not to release the names of some of the five women killed in a bank shooting this week represents the first high-profile test of a law being enacted in several states that pits victim privacy against the public's right to know.
North Carolina chief justice to resign for law school post
North Carolina Chief Justice Mark Martin said Friday he's leaving the state's Supreme Court after 20 years to become a Virginia law school dean.
