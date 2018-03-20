More from Star Tribune
Florida school shooting survivors set to speak at Harvard
Students who survived last month's shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead are set to participate in a panel discussion at Harvard about the social movement they've started calling in part for tougher restrictions on guns.
Nielsens illustrate the popularity of political shows
After Shepard Smith set off some internal Fox News Channel bickering over his description of "entertaining" opinion programming, a glance at the cable television rankings reveals the extent to which political talk has become a pastime for millions of Americans.
Ben Carson on $31K dining set: I left details up to my wife
Housing Secretary Ben Carson, under fire after his office ordered a $31,000 dining set, told a House panel Tuesday that he left furniture purchasing decisions to his wife.
The Latest: 3 victims' parents on panel to study shootings
The Latest on the Florida school shooting (all times local):
Wisconsin Senate approves tax cut, juvenile justice overhaul
The Wisconsin Senate gave bipartisan approval to a $100 per-child tax rebate and unanimously passed a juvenile justice overhaul that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison and replace it with smaller facilities, breaking an impasse Tuesday that had put both bills in jeopardy.
