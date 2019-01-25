More from Star Tribune
National
Jesuit school, others settle Haiti sex abuse case for $60M
More than 130 people who say they were sexually abused as children at a now-defunct charity school in Haiti have reached a $60 million settlement with a Jesuit university in Connecticut and other defendants.
National
Judge approves changes to Weinstein's legal team
A judge signed off Friday on changes to the legal team representing Harvey Weinstein in his rape and sexual assault case, allowing the film producer to swap out his bulldog New York City defense attorney for a four-person team that's full of courtroom star power.
National
Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge
Roger Stone, a confidant of President Donald Trump, was arrested in the special counsel's Russia investigation in a pre-dawn raid at his Florida home Friday on charges that he lied to Congress and obstructed the probe.
National
Bloomberg says Trump, at this point, 'cannot be helped'
Potential Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Friday that Donald Trump's presidency "cannot be helped" and was "dangerous" for the country.
National
Golden State Warriors visit former President Barack Obama
The Golden State Warriors spent about an hour with former President Barack Obama.
