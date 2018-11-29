More from Star Tribune
National
West Virginia gov orders probe into traffic stop beating
West Virginia's governor has ordered an investigation into a traffic stop in which he said a 16-year-old male suspect was seen on a state police dashcam video being beaten by two troopers.
Man accused of trying to help militants to stay in prison
A North Carolina man who the government sought to prosecute as an example to others considering joining militant fighters in Syria was sentenced Thursday to spend another two years in federal prison.
APNewsBreak: No one arrested in border clash is prosecuted
No criminal charges will be filed against any of the 42 people associated with a caravan of Central American migrants who were arrested in a clash that ended with U.S. authorities firing tear gas into Mexico, The Associated Press has learned.
In court, Michael Cohen describes the lies he told Congress
Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for President Donald Trump, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about his work on a possible Trump real estate…
AP Exclusive: Mormons would like Romney to stand up to Trump
About two-thirds of Mormon voters nationwide favored Republicans in the midterm elections, but President Donald Trump's approval rating among members of the faith lagged behind, according to a nationwide survey of midterm voters.
