More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
American flag graphic on police cars divides California town
The hue and cry over the placement of a bright American flag graphic on police cars has leaders in a small coastal Southern California city considering whether to tone down the design.
Politics
Walz appoints Tarek Tomes commissioner of state IT agency
Cybersecurity, aging software and hardware will be major challenges.
National
Wife of ex-Texas lawman pleads guilty in New York homicides
The wife of a former Texas police chief has accepted a plea deal in a western New York double homicide.
National
Gold mining firm hires former interior secretary
Ryan Zinke, the former Trump Cabinet official in charge of the country's natural resources, has landed a more than $100,000-a-year job with a Nevada gold mining firm.
National
Walz names new IT commissioner, filling last cabinet post
Gov. Tim Walz has named Tarek Tomes (TAIR'-ek TOHMZ) to fill his last open cabinet position, commissioner of the state's information technology department.