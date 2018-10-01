More from Star Tribune
National
APNewsBreak: Attorney: Ellison abuse claim unsubstantiated
An ex-girlfriend's allegation that Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison once physically abused her could not be substantiated because she refused to provide video she said she had of the incident, an attorney hired to investigate the claims concluded in a draft report obtained Monday by The Associated Press.
Politics
Attorney hired by DFL: Ellison abuse claim unsubstantiated
The Minnesota DFL says it will forward an internal report on a domestic abuse claim against Keith Ellison, the Democratic candidate for attorney general, to local law enforcement for further investigation, after an investigator hired by the party found the claim could not be substantiated.
National
Obama backs more than 200 Democrats ahead of midterms
Former President Barack Obama is expanding his influence ahead of November's midterm elections. On Monday, he released a second slate of endorsements for Democrats running for offices ranging from local to national, bringing the total to more than 300.
National
Trump says he supports 'comprehensive' FBI Kavanaugh probe
President Donald Trump said Monday he wants the FBI to do a "comprehensive" investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Brett Kavanaugh. But he also said he stands by his Supreme Court nominee "all the way."
National
Committee to vote on scrapping chronic wasting disease rules
Republicans on the Legislature's rules committee debated whether to break with Gov. Scott Walker and scrap his new emergency chronic wasting disease regulations for deer, calling the rules too expensive and cumbersome.
