National
Democrats ponder midterm choices: Liberals, moderates, both?
Democratic congressional candidates are wrestling with a thorny question: Is campaigning as a liberal or moderate the best way to take on Republicans in territory won by Donald Trump in 2016?
National
Corinthian students begin receiving partial relief notices
The Department of Education has begun notifying some former Corinthian Colleges students that it will forgive only one-half or less of their federal student loans, even though the students were defrauded by the now-defunct schools, the Associated Press has learned.
Politics
Trump now planning to replace H.R. McMaster, maybe others
The president is preparing another jolt for his administration, actively discussing potential replacements as his national security adviser, according to five people with knowledge of the plans.
National
Congress demands Pentagon, DOJ investigate child sex assault
Congress reacted Thursday to an Associated Press investigation into sexual assault among children on U.S. military bases by demanding the Defense and Justice departments explain…
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump again at odds with US trade stats
President Donald Trump is again declaring the U.S. has a trade deficit with Canada despite information from agencies of his government showing a surplus.
