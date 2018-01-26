President Donald Trump calls New York Times report that he ordered the firing of special counsel Robert Mueller 'fake news.' The Times reported that Trump ordered the firing of Mueller last June but backed off after White House lawyer Don McGahn threatened to quit. Trump made the comment while entering meetings in Davos, Switzerland on Friday.

