Democrats' impeachment charges say Trump betrayed the nation
House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, declaring he "betrayed the nation" with his actions toward Ukraine as they pushed toward historic proceedings that are certain to help define his presidency and shape the 2020 election.
World shares gain on reports Trump might delay tariff hike
Global stock markets rose Wednesday following reports President Donald Trump's advisers were preparing for a possible delay in a weekend tariff hike on Chinese goods.
Trump mocks impeachment effort, talks up trade deal at rally
President Donald Trump mocked the Democratic impeachment effort as he sought to rally supporters Tuesday in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, calling the process "impeachment lite" and promising it would lead to his reelection in 2020.
Takeaways: Democrats make case in articles of impeachment
House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, setting up a historic vote in the days before Christmas. The articles charge the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress and argue that he is a "threat to national security and the Constitution."
AP Analysis: Trump faces narrow but consequential charges
The articles of impeachment offered up Tuesday against President Donald Trump are narrow, but consequential. They are also likely to be approved by Democrats alone.