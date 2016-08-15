Donald Trump called Monday for "extreme vetting" of immigrants seeking to come to the US, vowing to block those who don't embrace American values. He also said Hillary Clinton lacks the "mental and physical stamina" to take on the Islamic State.

Donald Trump called Monday for "extreme vetting" of immigrants seeking to come to the US, vowing to block those who don't embrace American values. He also said Hillary Clinton lacks the "mental and physical stamina" to take on the Islamic State.