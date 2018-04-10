More from Star Tribune
Nation
EPA files undercut Pruitt's need for first-class travel, Democratic senators say
WASHINGTON – An assessment of threats aimed at Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, conducted by the agency's Homeland Security office…
National
Twitter account of man accused of deadly hoax threatens swat
A Twitter handle associated with a man who's in jail on accusations that he made a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man in Kansas was used to again threaten to swat someone after authorities say some inmates were able to gain access to the internet.
National
Facebook sends privacy alerts to affected users
Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. A notification that appeared on Facebook for…
Nation
Raid on Trump's lawyer sought records of payments to 2 women
In addition to Stormy Daniels, the search warrant sought information about a payment to Karen McDougal, who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006.
National
Stocks rise as China's president eases trade fight fears
Stocks are rising sharply on Wall Street Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing would reduce tariffs on imported cars and improve intellectual property protection, steps that could ease tensions with the U.S.
