National
FBI: Baltimore homicide rate topped US big cities in 2017
New crime statistics released by the FBI place Baltimore's homicide rate last year well above that of any other large U.S. metropolis, making it an anomaly in the national crime landscape when looking at American cities with populations over 500,000 people.
National
The Latest: McConnell confident on Kavanaugh confirmation
The Latest on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (all times local):
Nation
Trump boasts of America's might, draws headshakes at UN
President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke of global governing at the United Nations on Tuesday, drawing headshakes and even mocking laughter from fellow world leaders as he promoted his aggressive "America First" agenda and boasted of America's economic and military might.
National
Automakers seek flexibility at hearing on mileage standards
Automakers sought flexibility while environmental groups blasted the Trump administration's proposal to roll back fuel economy standards at a public hearing on the plan in the industry's backyard.
National
Oil prices and interest rates rise, and US stocks are mixed
U.S. stocks are little changed Tuesday as energy companies continue to rise with oil prices, but airlines fall as investors anticipate higher fuel costs.
