More From Politics
National
The bond market is getting another whiff of a recession
The scent of a possible recession is wafting through the bond market again.
National
New Hampshire repeals its death penalty
New Hampshire is the latest state to repeal its death penalty, as the state Senate had enough votes to override Gov. Chris Sununu's veto.
National
Lawsuit: Mississippi has racist way of choosing governors
A new lawsuit by three African American residents of Mississippi seeks to block what it calls the state's racist method of electing the governor and other statewide officials.
National
Kansas doctor to pay near $6M settlement for false billings
Federal prosecutors say a Wichita cardiologist has agreed to pay $5.8 million to settle claims that he and his medical group improperly billed federal health care programs for medically unnecessary cardiac stent procedures.
National
Trump blasts special counsel after he says no exoneration
President Donald Trump blasted special counsel Robert Mueller on Thursday, calling him a "never Trumper" who led a biased investigation on Russia's interference in the 2016 election and failed to investigate his opponents who didn't want Trump to be president.