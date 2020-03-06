More from Star Tribune
National
Venezuela on agenda for Trump's meeting with Brazil's leader
The crisis in Venezuela, a possible U.S.-Brazil trade deal and Chinese telecom company Huawei were on the agenda for President Donald Trump's Saturday dinner with Brazil's leader at Trump's Florida resort, an administration official said.
National
Suburbanites are voting, and that's good news for Joe Biden
Nearly two years after suburbanites helped drive a Democratic surge, there are clear signs these voters are engaged and primed to vote Democratic again.
National
Coronavirus concerns strand cruise passengers off California
Thousands of people were confined Saturday to a cruise ship circling in international waters off the San Francisco Bay Area, after 21 passengers and crew members tested positive for the new coronavirus.
National
Sanders, Biden up attacks as head-to-head race takes shape
The Democratic presidential primary is down to two major candidates, and it shows.
National
Med student charged with research smuggling freed on bond
A medical student from China who U.S. authorities say tried to smuggle cancer research material out of the country has been freed on $100,000 bond over the objections of federal prosecutors.