Golf
Spieth part of 3-way tie for British lead as Woods lurks
Jordan Spieth has a share of the lead in the British Open and a big edge in experience. Still only 24, he already has won three majors and his name is the last one etched on the base of the silver claret jug.
World
Teddy bears and whiskey: The Thatcher files reveal more about Maggie
Papers of Britain's Iron Lady offer new insight.
World
Macron faces growing scandal over footage of bodyguard beating a protester
He was identified in video dressed as a police officer and beating protesters.
World
As ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul became ready Russian target
The 54-year-old ex-envoy, now at Stanford University, got a jolting reminder that the Russian strongman Vladimir Putin hasn't forgotten him
World
Cuba moving toward a 'very cautious opening'
Legislators working on economic, political reform.
