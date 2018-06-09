More from Star Tribune
Temporary legal status extended for hundreds of Somalis
The Department of Homeland Security cited "ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions" in announcing the decision.
National
Minnesota congressman faces questions over dismissed staffer
Retiring Minnesota Rep. Rick Nolan is facing questions surrounding his handling of a former top staffer accused of harassing and groping young female staffers.
National
Missouri sheriff, subordinate indicted on multiple felonies
A southern Missouri sheriff and a subordinate with whom he was having a romantic relationship have been indicted on multiple felonies following a year in which more than 40 sheriff's office employees were fired or quit.
National
Judge tosses terror case convictions, orders prisoner freed
A federal judge in Virginia called for the immediate release Thursday of a former Marine who was training with a Pakistani terrorist group shortly before the Sept. 11 attacks occurred.
National
Attacking 'hysterical' media a go-to segment at Fox
What do the phrases "blind hatred," ''frothing," ''hysteria," ''meltdown," ''freak-out" and "derangement" have in common? They've all been used by Fox News Channel personalities this week to describe media coverage of President Donald Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
