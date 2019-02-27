More from Star Tribune
Nigerian leader appeals for unity as challenger rejects vote
Nigeria's president on Wednesday defended his sweeping win of a second term as free and fair and appealed to a "common love of country" as his top challenger vowed to go to court with allegations of fraud.
Court filing links spy exposed by AP to Israel's Black Cube
A Canadian attorney says he appears to have been targeted by the same undercover operative unmasked by The Associated Press at a New York hotel last month.
Greek court refuses to extradite dissident to Iran
A Greek court has refused to extradite to Iran an Iranian political dissident and Christian wanted in her country for alleged drugs-smuggling, citing fears that she might face torture if returned.
Back to his roots: Hockney landscapes adorn Van Gogh Museum
A new exhibition at Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum highlights the influences of the tormented Dutch master on the later landscape works of one of the world's greatest living artists, David Hockney.
Lanvin makes a comeback at designer's debut show in Paris
After several years in the creative wilderness, Lanvin is back on form.