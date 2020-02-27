More from Star Tribune
States ramp up virus preparations, try to reassure public
With worries growing about the new coronavirus in the U.S., state officials are ramping up efforts to prepare for a possible outbreak while simultaneously trying…
Nation
FBI conducting probe at Houston school district offices
Federal agents descended on the administrative offices of the Houston Independent School District on Thursday, although it's unclear what they were looking into at one of the county's largest school systems.
Nation
Trump advises to treat coronavirus 'like the flu'
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the new respiratory virus sweeping the globe isn't inevitable even as top health authorities at his side warned Americans that more infections are coming.
National
The Latest: South Carolina Democrat invites Trump on tour
The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary contest (all times local):
Music
A rebel yell: Billy Idol stars in New York anti-idling ads
Rocker Billy Idol is the face of an anti-idling campaign launched Thursday in New York City.