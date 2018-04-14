More from Star Tribune
NOT REAL NEWS: Pope didn't "overrule" Bible
Pope Francis may be pushing the envelope on interpreting Catholic doctrine, but he hasn't asserted that his words overrule the Bible.
World
Syrians gather in capital in defiance after airstrikes
Hundreds of Syrians gathered at landmark squares in the Syrian capital Saturday, honking their car horns, flashing victory signs and waving Syrian flags in scenes of defiance that followed unprecedented joint airstrikes by the United States, France and Britain.
World
Palestinians: Mysterious blast in Gaza kills 4
Gaza's Health Ministry says four Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in a mysterious blast in the southeast part of the Gaza Strip.
World
The Latest: Madikizela-Mandela was 'proud, defiant,' wounded
The Latest on funeral for anti-apartheid icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (all times local):
World
NOT REAL NEWS: No pardon for Olympian Oscar Pistorius
Olympian Oscar Pistorius has not been pardoned by the president of South Africa for the murder of his girlfriend, contrary to an online report shared on social media.
