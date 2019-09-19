More from Star Tribune
The Latest: Top Iranian officials get US visas for UN event
The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf (all times local):
Fendi lets sun shine on post-Lagerfeld era, glancing back
A naïve streak is running through the collections on preview during Milan Fashion Week — with a return to simpler times, yesteryear prints and patterns and unfussy silhouettes.
Iran envoy: 'All-out war' to result if hit for Saudi attack
Any attack on Iran by the U.S. or Saudi Arabia will spark an "all-out war," Tehran's top diplomat warned Thursday, raising the stakes as Washington and Riyadh weigh a response to a drone-and-missile strike on the kingdom's oil industry that shook global energy markets.
Governor: Suicide bomb in southern Afghanistan kills 20
A powerful suicide truck bomb devastated a hospital in southern Afghanistan early Thursday morning, killing 20 people and wounding 97 others, according to the province's governor, while a deadly drone strike in the country's east was blamed on U.S. forces.
Canada's Trudeau comes under fire over brownface photo
At a time when bigotry seems on the rise around the world and doors are being shut, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has become known as a champion of diversity. Now, amid his bid for re-election, that reputation is under attack in a furor triggered by a photo of him in brownface at a costume party two decades ago.