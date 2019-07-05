More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
MN United
Morgan says tea-sipping celebration was nod to Sophie Turner
Alex Morgan said her tea-sipping celebration at the Women's World Cup was a nod to actress Sophie Turner's amusing Instagram posts.
Twins
Twins set MLB record for homers before All-Star break in rout of Rangers
The Twins' four homers gave them 165 on the season; they also set a team record by hitting nine doubles in the game.
Golf
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 9-under 62, takes lead at 3M Open at 14 under
On a muggy, windless Friday morning, the 25-year-old took charge with a blistering second-round at TPC Twin Cities.
Golf
Scoggins: Late luck at 3M Open keeps Koepka, Day around
It took a fortuitous final triple bogey to keep some of the tournament's biggest names from missing the cut.
Wolves
Wolves sign former LSU center Naz Reid to a two-way deal
He is one of two players the team can sign to a two-way contract; the Wolves also won their Las Vegas Summer League debut.