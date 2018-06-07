More from Star Tribune
Lynx
Fowles dominates as Lynx bounce back with 89-65 win over Fever
After two straight home losses, the Lynx found their way out of a funk with a win over Indiana behind 30 points and 16 rebounds by Sylvia Fowles.
Wolves
Parker looks to get career back on track with hometown Bulls
Jabari Parker recalled playing on the court with the Chicago Bulls' logo as a young child.
Lynx
Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen 'not feeling the best' after colliding with Indiana player
Lindsay Whalen was initially thought to have a nose injury.
Gophers
The Latest: UNC's Fedora causes stir with comments on CTE
The Latest on ACC Media Days (all times local):
Sports
IOC adds 7 medal events to 2022 Beijing Winter Games program
Planning for its next three Olympic Games on Wednesday, the IOC added seven medal events to the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, published a 2020 Tokyo Olympics schedule with no agreement on when to race swimming finals, and set a timetable to add new sports to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
