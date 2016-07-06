Mary Arntson was in the kitchen making a salad when a powerful storm came through Maple Grove. When the storm took a dangerous turn for the worse, she took shelter in the basement. When she came back up several minutes later, she was shocked at what she saw.

Mary Arntson was in the kitchen making a salad when a powerful storm came through Maple Grove. When the storm took a dangerous turn for the worse, she took shelter in the basement. When she came back up several minutes later, she was shocked at what she saw.