Wolves
AP Exclusive: Ben Simmons fell in love with basketball again
Videos of Ben Simmons making jumpers flooded social media over the summer and the All-Star point guard is ready to take his game to another level when the Philadelphia 76ers open camp next week.
Twins
Reliever Dyson has shoulder surgery, could miss entire 2020 season
Sam Dyson had capsule repair surgery in his right shoulder in Los Angeles, and manager Rocco Baldelli said the 2020 season is in jeopardy for the reliever.
Vikings
Eagles too banged-up to fly past Packers
at least right now — the visiting Eagles.
Motorsports
Roush replacing Stenhouse with Chris Buescher in 2020
Roush Fenway Racing made a surprise driver change Wednesday, saying Chris Buescher will replace veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. next season.
Vikings
Treadwell: 'It's just part of the business'
After being cut at the end of the preseason, Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has returned to Minnesota and sees the opportunity as a fresh start.