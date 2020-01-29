More from Star Tribune
China virus death toll rises to 170, transmission a concern
The death toll rose to 170 in the new virus outbreak in China on Thursday as foreign evacuees from the worst-hit region begin returning home under close observation and world health officials expressed "great concern" that the disease is starting to spread between people outside of China.
German government to help farmers with $1.1 billion
Leaders of Germany's governing coalition agreed Thursday to provide 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) over four years to help farmers as they adapt to new environmental regulations.
Deutsche Bank loss widens in Q4 on restructuring costs
Germany's Deutsche Bank said Thursday that its net loss widened in the fourth quarter as a result of charges related to a sweeping restructuring program.
The Latest: S Koreans attack official over quarantine plans
The Latest on the outbreak of a new virus from China:
Terror attacks drop, but Pakistan 'not out of the woods'
Terror attacks in Pakistan plummeted by more than 85% over the last decade. It's a welcome statistic for the country, but one that risks being overshadowed by international concern over its efforts to curb terror funding and lingering militant activity that could test any future peace agreement in neighboring Afghanistan.