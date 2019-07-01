More from Star Tribune
Mourners to remember slain Utah college student at vigil
Friends and mourners planned to remember a Utah college student Monday night who was missing for nearly two weeks before police arrested a man accused of killing her and burying her charred remains in his backyard.
Girl recalls poor care in Texas border station
For almost two weeks, a 12-year-old migrant girl said she and her 6-year-old sister were held inside a Border Patrol station in Texas where they…
Mom who tried to kill baby held in his death 12 years later
A woman who was prosecuted in Montana for attempting to drown her 10-month-old son in 2008 has been arrested in California charged with killing the now 12-year-old boy and seriously injuring his 7-year-old brother.
Man charged with online threat to lynch Muslim candidate
A man has been charged in North Carolina with posting an anonymous threat on social media to lynch a Muslim-American candidate for a state Senate seat in Virginia.
The Latest: Judge orders 'Bridgegate' defendant freed
The Latest on the case involving two former allies of ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie convicted in the George Washington Bridge closure scandal (all times local):