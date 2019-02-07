More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Afternoon drive will be messy; snow emergencies declared
Snow continues to fall but should taper off as the evening commute begins. However, icy roads and increasing winds should make visibility low and travel dangerous and slow.
Variety
Charges: Suspect fired 5 times at school bus windshield
Prosecutors allege a 31-year-old Minnesota man fired five shots at a school bus windshield, wounding the bus driver, after a minor accident on a snowy interstate near downtown Minneapolis.
Minneapolis
Snowmobiler sentenced to prison for drunken crash killing 8-year-old boy on Chisago Lake
Eric J. Coleman was convicted in December of driving a snowmobile while drunk, killing Alan Geisenkoetter Jr.
Celebrities
Tigers' Zimmermann, wife give UW-Stevens Point $500K
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are donating $500,000 to the baseball program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where both were student athletes.
Celebrities
Tigers' Zimmermann, wife give UW-Stevens Point $500K
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann and his wife are donating $500,000 to the baseball program at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where both were student athletes.